

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European stock markets shook off a lower open and finished slightly higher on Monday as bargain hunters nudged the major indexes into the green.



Stocks were down after a survey showed that Eurozone economic sentiment weakened for a tenth straight month in April and at a faster-than-expected pace, amid sharp deterioration in the morale in industry.



The euro firmed up against the dollar but lost slightly to the pound after Spain's third parliamentary election in less than four years did little to dispel uncertainty over the country's political future.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.08 percent at 391.31 after rising 0.22 percent on Friday.



Germany's DAX added 12.84 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 12,328.02, while London's FTSE rose 12.47 points or 0.17 percent to 7,440.66 and the CAC 40 in France gained 11.63 points or 0.21 percent to 5,580.98.



German chemicals maker Covestro dropped 1.25 percent after its Q1 profit fell sharply from last year. Also in Germany, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft plummeted 3.51 percent, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft soared 0.74 percent, Deutsche Lufthansa rose 0.41 percent and Daimler AG dipped 0.27 percent.



Sanofi shares advanced 1.69 percent in Paris. The drug giant announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Praluent (alirocumab), which reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adults with established cardiovascular or CV disease.



Also in France, TechnipFMC surged 2.68 percent, while Societe Generale soared 2.64 percent, Credit Agricole jumped 2.19 percent and BNP Paribas spiked 1.63 percent.



In London, NMC Health surged 5.64 percent, while Auto Trader Group tumbled 1.69 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust jumped 1.43 percent, Vodafone Group climbed 1.01 percent, Rolls-Royce Holdings advanced 0.74 percent and Royal Dutch Shell sank 0.37 percent.



