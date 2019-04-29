Regulatory News:

The registration document ofVetoquinol (Paris:VETO) relative to fiscal year 2018, including the annual financial report relative to fiscal year 2018, was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("the AMF") on April 29, 2019.

It can be read or downloaded on the websites of:

The registration document integrates among other:

the report of the Board of directors on the corporate governance and on the internal control established upon provisions of article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial code;

the management report;

the declaration of extra-financial performance;

the statutory auditors' reports;

the information relative to the fees paid to the statutory auditors.

Next update: First half 2019 results, July 25, 2019 after market close

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At December 31, 2018 Vetoquinol employs 2,132 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

