sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,022 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JNSW ISIN: CA74337Q1019 Ticker-Symbol: ARB2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.04.2019 | 19:32
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: Progressive Planet Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSX-V: PLAN) ("Progressive Planet" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of up to 1,600,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants and an employee of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Buckingham Graphite Project in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "Stephen Harpur"
Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA
CEO

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072
Investors@progressiveplanet.ca
www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/543380/Progressive-Planet-Grants-Options


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE