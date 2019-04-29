

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $40.88 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $24.63 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $65.05 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $2.13 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $65.05 Mln. vs. $36.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX