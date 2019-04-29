

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $61.2 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $77.9 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $1.15 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $4.95 - $5.1 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX