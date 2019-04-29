

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $31.30 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $223.44 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $3.18 billion from $2.82 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $31.30 Mln. vs. $223.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $3.18 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.



