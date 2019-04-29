sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,061 Euro		+0,003
+5,71 %
WKN: A14WLB ISIN: CA36734X1042 Ticker-Symbol: 1GK 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,061
0,074
29.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC0,061+5,71 %