DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results - Exhibit 99.1

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results - Exhibit 99.1 29-Apr-2019 / 23:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 1Q 2019 Earnings Release April 24, 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Achieved Record First-Quarter Profit Per Share on Higher Sales and Revenues First Quarter ($ in billions 2019 2018 ? First-quarter sales except profit and revenues per share) increased 5% ? Record first-quarter profit per share Sales and $13.5 $12.9 ? Profit per share Revenues outlook now $12.06 to $13.06 due to a first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $0.31 per share Profit Per $3.25 $2.74 Share ? Repurchased $751 million in company stock DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $13.5 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018, a 5% increase. First-quarter 2019 profit of $3.25 per share was a first-quarter record. This was a 19% increase compared with the previous record first-quarter profit per share of $2.74 in 2018. Profit per share in the first quarter of 2019 included a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform of $178 million, or $0.31 per share. Profit per share in the first quarter of 2018 included restructuring costs of $0.08 per share. During the first quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $860 million. In the first quarter of 2019, the company repurchased $751 million of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $494 million. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $7.1 billion. "The global Caterpillar team delivered record first-quarter profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We are executing our strategy for profitable growth by investing in services, expanding our offerings and improving operational excellence." 2019 Outlook The company continues to have confidence in the fundamentals of its diverse end markets, and expectations for 2019 performance are unchanged. However, due to a $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit, Caterpillar is revising its profit per share outlook to a range of $12.06 to $13.06, compared with the previous outlook range of $11.75 to $12.75. The first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $178 million, or $0.31 per share, is related to U.S. tax reform as a result of final regulations recently issued by the U.S. Treasury. The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Sales and Revenues between the first quarter of 2018 (at left) and the first quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues of $13.466 billion in the first quarter of 2019, increased $607 million, or 5%, compared with $12.859 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by improved demand for both equipment and services, with the most significant increase in Resource Industries. Sales volume also increased in Construction Industries, while Energy & Transportation was about flat. Sales grew in all regions except for EAME, with the largest gains in North America and Asia/Pacific. Favorable price realization, primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, also contributed to the sales improvement. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of First Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment / First $ % dollars) Quarter Other Quarter 2018 2019 Volume Realization Change Change Construction $ 5,6 $ 164 $ 156 $ (127 ) $ 3 $ 5,8 $ 196 3% Industries.. 77 73 ...... Resource 2,309 371 110 (42 ) (21 ) 2,727 418 18% Industries.. ........ Energy & 5,219 21 27 (91 ) 34 5,210 (9 ) -% Transportati on....... All Other 116 1 - (1 ) 5 121 5 4% Segment..... ...... Corporate (1,17 ) (14 ) (1 ) - (21 ) (1,20 ) (36 ) Items and 1 7 Eliminations .. Machinery, $ 12, $ 543 $ 292 $ (261 ) $ - $ 12, $ 574 5% Energy & 150 724 Transportati on Financial $ 793 $ - $ - $ - $ 57 $ 850 $ 57 7% Products Segment..... Corporate (84 ) - - - (24 ) (108 ) (24 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial $ 709 $ - $ - $ - $ 33 $ 742 $ 33 5% Products Revenues... Consolidated $ 12, $ 543 $ 292 $ (261 ) $ 33 $ 13, $ 607 5% Sales and 859 466 Revenues Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North Latin EAME Asia/Pacific External Inter-Segment Total America America Sales and Sales and Revenues Revenues (Millions of $ % Chg $ % $ % Chg $ % $ % $ % Chg $ % dollars) Chg Chg Chg Chg First Quarter 2019 Construction $ 2, 13% $ 319 (7%) $ 1, (6%) $ 1,5 (4%) $ 5, 3% $ 21 17% $ 5, 3% Industries.. 96 00 62 85 87 ..... 5 6 2 3 Resource 951 19% 423 18% 468 (10%) 805 52% 2,64 20% 80 (21%) 2,72 18% Industries.. 7 7 ...... Energy & 2,15 (3%) 332 19% 1,03 (5%) 718 6% 4,23 (1%) 977 4% 5,21 -% Transportati 1 2 3 0 on...... All Other 8 (47%) - -% 11 175% 18 -% 37 -% 84 6% 121 4% Segment..... .... Corporate (41 ) 1 (3 ) (2 ) (45 ) (1,162 ) (1,2 ) Items and 07 Eliminations .. Machinery, 6,03 7% 1,075 9% 2,51 (6%) 3,101 9% 12,7 5% - -% 12,7 5% Energy & 4 4 24 24 Transportati on Financial 558 9% 70 (5%) 102 1% 120 13% 850 7% - -% 850 7% Products Segment.... Corporate (69 ) (11 ) (9 ) (19 ) (108 ) - (108 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial 489 6% 59 (3%) 93 (3%) 101 13% 742 5% - -% 742 5% Products Revenues...

Consolidated $ 6, 7% $ 1,1 8% $ 2, (6%) $ 3,2 9% $ 13 5% $ - -% $ 13 5% Sales and 52 34 60 02 ,4 ,4 Revenues 3 7 66 66 First Quarter 2018 Construction $ 2, $ 344 $ 1, $ 1,6 $ 5, $ 18 $ 5, Industries.. 62 06 28 65 67 ..... 0 7 9 7 Resource 798 360 520 530 2,20 101 2,30 Industries.. 8 9 ...... Energy & 2,22 280 1,09 679 4,27 943 5,21 Transportati 5 2 6 9 on...... All Other 15 - 4 18 37 79 116 Segment..... .... Corporate (28 ) 1 (3 ) - (30 ) (1,141 ) (1,1 ) Items and 71 Eliminations .. Machinery, 5,63 985 2,68 2,855 12,1 - 12,1 Energy & 0 0 50 50 Transportati on Financial 512 74 101 106 793 - 793 Products Segment.... Corporate (49 ) (13 ) (5 ) (17 ) (84 ) - (84 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial 463 61 96 89 709 - 709 Products Revenues... Consolidated $ 6, $ 1,0 $ 2, $ 2,9 $ 12 $ - $ 12 Sales and 09 46 77 44 ,8 ,8 Revenues 3 6 59 59 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Operating Profit between the first quarter of 2018 (at left) and the first quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.207 billion, compared with $2.108 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase of $99 million was mostly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and increased selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher variable labor and burden, including freight costs, and material costs, including tariffs. SG&A/R&D expenses were higher primarily due to increased targeted investments and timing of corporate-level expenses, partially offset by lower short-term incentive compensation expense. Operating profit margin was 16.4% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018. Profit by Segment (Millions of First First $ % dollars) Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Construction $ 1,0 $ 1,1 $ (32 ) (3 %) Industries... 85 17 ............. ...... Resource 576 378 198 52 % Industries... ............. ........ Energy & 838 874 (36 ) (4 %) Transportatio n............ ......... All Other 25 57 (32 ) (56 %) Segment...... ............. ...... Corporate (375 ) (371 ) (4 ) Items and Eliminations. ............. . Machinery, $ 2,1 $ 2,0 $ 94 5 % Energy & 49 55 Transportatio n........... Financial $ 211 $ 141 $ 70 50 % Products Segment...... ............ Corporate (46 ) (2 ) (44 ) Items and Eliminations. ............. . Financial $ 165 $ 139 $ 26 19 % Products..... ............. ..... Consolidating (107 ) (86 ) (21 ) Adjustments.. ............. .. Consolidated $ 2,2 $ 2,1 $ 99 5 % Operating 07 08 Profit....... ......... Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items The provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the first quarter of 2018, excluding the discrete items discussed in the following paragraph. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018. As a result of final regulations received in January 2019 related to the mandatory deemed repatriation of non-U.S. earnings due to U.S. tax reform, Caterpillar recorded a discrete tax benefit of $178 million in the first quarter of 2019. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $23 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $40 million in the first quarter of 2018, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment First $ % Quarte Volume Realizati Quarte r 2018 on r 2019 Change Change Total Sales $ 5, $ 164 $ 156 $ (127 ) $ 3 $ 5, $ 196 3 % 67 87 7 3 Sales by Geographic Region First First $ % Quarte Quarter r 2019 2018 Change Change North America $ 2, $ 2,6 $ 345 13 % 96 20 5 Latin America 319 344 (25 ) (7 %) EAME 1,00 1,067 (61 ) (6 %) 6 Asia/Pacific 1,56 1,628 (66 ) (4 %) 2 External 5,85 5,659 193 3 % Sales 2 Inter-segment 21 18 3 17 % Total Sales $ 5, $ 5,6 $ 196 3 % 87 77 3 Segment Profit First First % Quarte Quarter r 2019 2018 Change Change Segment $ 1, $ 1,1 $ (32 ) (3 %) Profit 08 17 5 Segment 18.5 % 19.7 % (1.2 pts) Profit Margin Construction Industries' total sales were $5.873 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $5.677 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was mostly due to higher end-user demand for construction equipment, partially offset by a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar. ? In North America, the sales increase was driven by higher demand for new equipment, primarily to support road construction activities. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement. ? Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America. ? In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to a smaller increase in dealer inventories compared with the first quarter of 2018, and a weaker euro, partially offset by favorable price realization. ? Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to unfavorable currency impacts. Construction Industries' profit was $1.085 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $1.117 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The

decrease in profit was a result of higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable price realization. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher material, labor and freight costs. RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment First $ % Quarter Volume Realizat Quarte 2018 ion r 2019 Change Change Total Sales $ 2,3 $ 371 $ 110 $ (42 ) $ (21 ) $ 2, $ 418 18 % 09 72 7 Sales by Geographic Region First First $ % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change North America $ 951 $ 798 $ 153 19 % Latin America 423 360 63 18 % EAME 468 520 (52 ) (10 %) Asia/Pacific 805 530 275 52 % External 2,647 2,208 439 20 % Sales Inter-segment 80 101 (21 ) (21 %) Total Sales $ 2,7 $ 2,3 $ 418 18 % 27 09 Segment Profit First First % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Segment $ 576 $ 378 $ 198 52 % Profit Segment 21.1 % 16.4 % 4.7 pts Profit Margin Resource Industries' total sales were $2.727 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $418 million from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand, favorable price realization and services. Mining production levels and commodity market fundamentals remained positive, which supported higher sales. Higher demand levels for non-residential construction activities and quarry and aggregate operations also drove higher sales. Resource Industries' profit was $576 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $378 million in the first quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs, including increased material and freight costs and slightly higher warranty expense. ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment First $ % Quarter Volume Realizati Quarte 2018 on r 2019 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,2 $ 21 $ 27 $ (91 ) $ 34 $ 5, $ (9 ) - % 19 21 0 Sales by Application First First $ % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Oil and Gas $ 1,1 $ 1,2 $ (84 ) (7 %) 31 15 Power 1,036 969 67 7 % Generation Industrial 904 906 (2 ) - % Transportation 1,162 1,186 (24 ) (2 %) External Sales 4,233 4,276 (43 ) (1 %) Inter-segment 977 943 34 4 % Total Sales $ 5,2 $ 5,2 $ (9 ) - % 10 19 Segment Profit First First % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Segment Profit $ 838 $ 874 $ (36 ) (4 %) Segment Profit 16.1 % 16.7 % (0.6 pts) Margin Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.210 billion in the first quarter of 2019, about flat compared with $5.219 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Decreases due to unfavorable currency impacts from a stronger U.S. dollar were nearly offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volumes. ? Oil and Gas - Sales were negatively impacted by the timing of turbine project deliveries in North America. The decrease was partially offset by higher demand for reciprocating engines for gas compression in North America. ? Power Generation - Sales increased primarily due to higher shipments for large diesel reciprocating engine applications in all regions except EAME. ? Industrial - Sales were about flat, with a decrease in EAME primarily due to unfavorable currency impacts nearly offset by higher sales in North America. ? Transportation - Sales were slightly lower primarily due to unfavorable currency impacts. Energy & Transportation's profit was $838 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $874 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was mostly due to higher manufacturing costs including increased freight costs, higher warranty expense and slightly higher labor costs. The decrease was partially offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region First First $ % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change North $ 558 $ 512 $ 46 9 % America Latin 70 74 (4 ) (5 %) America EAME 102 101 1 1 % Asia/Pacific 120 106 14 13 % Total $ 850 $ 793 $ 57 7 % Segment Profit First First % Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Change Change Segment $ 211 $ 141 $ 70 50 % Profit Financial Products' segment revenues were $850 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $57 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates and higher average earning assets in North America and Asia/Pacific. Financial Products' segment profit was $211 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $141 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $42 million favorable impact from mark-to-market on equity securities in Insurance Services, an increase in net yield on average earning assets and a decrease in the provision for credit losses at Cat Financial. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.61%, compared with 3.17% at the end of the first quarter of 2018. The increase in past dues was primarily driven by Cat Power Finance, concentrated in the marine portfolio. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $30 million for the first quarter of both 2019 and 2018. As of March 31, 2019, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $534 million, or 1.89% of finance receivables, compared with $511 million, or 1.80% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2018. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS Q1: Can you provide more information on the $178 million discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform? A: On January 15, 2019, the U.S. Treasury issued final regulations related to the mandatory deemed repatriation of non-U.S. earnings required by U.S. tax reform. Due to clarification provided in these regulations supporting the position taken on Caterpillar's tax return, the company reduced its tax reserves (unrecognized tax benefits) with a corresponding benefit to the provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of profit per share excluding this discrete tax benefit can be found in the appendix on Page 19. Q2: Can you discuss changes in dealer inventories during the first quarter of 2019 and the outlook for the year? A: Dealers generally increase inventories during the first quarter in preparation for the spring selling season. Dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $1.3 billion during the first quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $1.2 billion during the first quarter of 2018. The company believes the increase in dealer inventories is reflective of current end-user demand. Caterpillar's expectation remains that dealer inventories should be about flat for the full year. Q3: Can you discuss changes to your order backlog by segment? A: At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the order backlog was $16.9 billion, about $300 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was in Construction Industries and Energy & Transportation, partially offset by a decrease in Resource Industries due to higher dealer inventories. Q4: Can you comment on expense related to your 2019 short-term incentive compensation plans?

A: Short-term incentive compensation expense is directly related to financial and operational performance, measured against targets set annually. First-quarter 2019 expense was about $220 million, compared with first-quarter 2018 expense of about $360 million. For 2019, short-term incentive compensation expense is expected to be significantly lower than 2018. Notes: - Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/. - Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 19. - Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, to discuss its 2019 first-quarter financial results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations. About Caterpillar: For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Machinery, Energy & Transportation Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 12-18 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Caterpillar's latest financial results and outlook are also available online: http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors.html http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, 309-675-4549 or Driscoll_Jennifer@cat.com Caterpillar media contact: Corrie Scott, 224-551-4133 or Scott_Corrie@cat.com Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Sales and revenues: Sales of $ 12,724 $ 12,150 Machinery, Energy & Transportation.. ................ ............... Revenues of 742 709 Financial Products........ ................ ................ .. Total sales and 13,466 12,859 revenues........ ................ ................ ...... Operating costs: Cost of goods 9,003 8,566 sold............ ................ ................ ....... Selling, general 1,319 1,276 and administrative expenses........ ................ ......... Research and 435 443 development expenses........ ................ .............. Interest expense 190 166 of Financial Products........ ................ ............. Other operating 312 300 (income) expenses........ ................ ............... Total operating 11,259 10,751 costs........... ................ ................ ...... Operating 2,207 2,108 profit.......... ................ ................ .......... Interest expense 103 101 excluding Financial Products........ ................ ........ Other income 160 127 (expense)....... ................ ................ ........ Consolidated 2,264 2,134 profit before taxes........... ................ ............. Provision 387 472 (benefit) for income taxes........... ................ ............ Profit of 1,877 1,662 consolidated companies....... ................ ................ .. Equity in profit 7 5 (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies....... ................ . Profit of 1,884 1,667 consolidated and affiliated companies....... ................ ....... Less: Profit 3 2 (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests....... ................ ... Profit $ 1,881 $ 1,665 1............... ................ ................ ........... Profit per $ 3.29 $ 2.78 common share........... ................ ................ .. Profit per $ 3.25 $ 2.74 common share - diluted 2............... ................ ...... Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - 572.4 598.0 Basic........... ................ ................ ............... - Diluted 578.8 608.0 2............... ................ ................ ........ 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

