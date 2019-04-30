

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release April figures for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The manufacturing PMI is expected to see a score of 50.6, up from 50.5 in March. The non-manufacturing index is called at 55.0, up from 54.8 in the previous month. The composite had a score of 54.0 in March.



Australia will see March figures for private sector credit and April results for the activity outlook and business confidence indexes from ANZ.



Private sector credit was up 0.3 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year in February, while the activity outlook had a score of +6.3 and the business confidence index was at -38.



South Korea will provide March numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In February, industrial production was down 2.6 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year, while retail sales fell 0.5 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.



Malaysia will see March figures for producer prices; in February, prices were up 0.6 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year.



Also, the stock markets in Japan remain closed through May 7 for a variety of national holidays.



