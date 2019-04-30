

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.



Investor sentiment was dampened after data showed that China's manufacturing activity grew less than expected in April and as South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics reported weak first-quarter earnings results. The Japanese market remains closed for the Golden Week holidays.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session as investors digested corporate earnings results. Data showing that China's manufacturing activity grew less than expected in April also weighed on sentiment. Stocks are lower across the board.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 43.20 points or 0.68 percent to 6,316.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 41.30 points or 0.64 percent to 6,408.30. Australian shares pulled back from a more than eleven-year high on Monday.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is down more than 2 percent, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent each.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is up 0.2 percent, after gold prices declined overnight.



Oil stocks are declining despite a rebound in crude oil prices overnight. Oil Search is lower by almost 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent and Santos is down almost 1 percent.



Origin Energy reported a 53 percent increase in third-quarter gas production revenue from its stake in Australia Pacific LNG. However, the electricity and gas retailer's shares are losing more than 1 percent.



The big four banks are also weak. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



Vocus Group said it will fight a class action that alleges the telecommunications company misled investors over its downgraded earnings guidance that caused its stock to lose more than 25 percent of its value. The company's shares are declining more than 2 percent.



Shares of TPG Telecom are down almost 1 percent, while Telstra Corp. is adding 0.3 percent.



Virgin Australia said it has reduced its order for Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft to 23 from 38, and also deferred delivery of the remaining aircraft. The airline's shares are lower by more than 1 percent.



Bubs Australia reported revenue for the third quarter that more than doubled from last year, reflecting strong sales growth in China and also a surge in company-wide sales of its goat milk infant formula. The company's shares are rising more than 4 percent.



Nine Entertainment Co. said it has agreed to sell its regional and community newspapers to Thorney Investment Group for A$115 million. The company's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7054, compared to $0.7055 on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand, Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are higher. The Japanese market is closed until May 6 for the Golden Week holidays.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday in choppy trading as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Traders are also likely to keep a close eye on the Labor Department's monthly jobs report scheduled to be released on Friday.



The Dow inched up 11.06 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,554.39, the Nasdaq rose 15.46 points or 0.2 percent to 8,161.85 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.15 points or 0.1 percent to 2,943.03.



The major European markets also showed modest moves to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices bounced higher Monday after early weakness following reports that a Russian oil supply to customers in Europe was deliberately tainted, artificially inflating the price. WTI crude advanced $0.77 or 1.23 percent to $63.26 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



