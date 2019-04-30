CloudCommerce, Inc.: CloudCommerce & Ampsy Partner to Bring Social Listening & Audience Intelligence to Brands and Events

Partnership Unlocks Granular Audience Insights and High Yield Conversion Opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / CloudCommerce Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD), a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Teaming Agreement with Ampsy. The agreement allows CloudCommerce to offer Ampsy's social listening and audience intelligence platform to its Clients.

The Ampsy platform combines proprietary social listening technology with real-time experience analytics to deliver insights about customer prospects who take to social to evangelize an experience. Ampsy helps identify and compartmentalize this digitally-engaged live audience, uncovering people with influence over their followers. These influencers are important ongoing sales targets, in addition to serving as candidates to be activated for future marketing campaigns.

"We are pleased to announce another best of breed solution for our Clients," commented Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. "Using Ampsy will allow our Clients to better understand overall experience sentiment, discover their most engaged customers and influencers, and pinpoint what networks contain the most on-brand user generated content. Clients can then find the content that is generating the most buzz with widest reach and see what motivates their audiences with in-depth personality and visual insights."

According to Research and Markets, proximity marketing is a $52 billion market by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 29.8% between 2016 and 2022. This spectacular growth is driven by the need for more personalized services and the ability for businesses to engage with consumers on a very personal level wherever they are.



About Cloud Commerce, Inc.



CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of data driven solutions that helps clients acquire, engage, and retain their customers by finding actionable information hidden in critical sources of data. We focus intently on using quantitative and qualitative analysis to drive the creation of great user experiences and successful digital marketing strategies and campaigns. Whether it is creating omni-channel experiences, engaging a specific audience, or energizing voters in political campaigns, CloudCommerce believes data is the key to digital success. CloudCommerce's goal is to become the industry leader by always applying a 'data first' strategy and acquiring other companies that share this vision.

About Ampsy



Ampsy merges best-in-class artificial intelligence technologies with a proprietary social listening, lead generation, audience segmentation, and conversion marketing system. Hundreds of clients have used the Ampsy platform, including the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Red Bull, Washington Wizards & Capitals, Phoenix Suns, AT&T, Hyatt, Linkin Park, and many more. Ampsy was previously a Top 8 finalist at the SXSW Accelerator Competition and subsequently named one of the 20 Most Interesting Technologies at SXSW by IPG Media Lab. www.ampsy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain statements that look forward within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such statements that look forward. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the statements that look forward contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These statements that look forward are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

