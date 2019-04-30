

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit before tax increased 5 percent to $1.2 billion from last year's $1.19 billion.



Underlying profit before tax was $1.4 billion, compared to $1.26 billion a year ago.



Operating income of $3.81 billion dropped 2 percent from last year's $3.87 billion. Operating income went up 2% on a constant currency basis.



Net interest income increased 4 percent from last year to $2.27 billion.



Looking ahead, the company said the global macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain but there were encouraging signs of improvement in sentiment towards the end of the first quarter.



