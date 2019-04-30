

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European aerospace company Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated net income plunged 86 percent to 40 million euros from last year's 283 million euros.



Consolidated earnings per share were 0.05 euro, down from 0.37 euro last year.



Consolidated EBIT amounted to 181 million euros, 9 percent lower than prior year's 199 million euros, reflecting adjustments totaling negative 368 million euros.



Consolidated adjusted EBIT was 549 million euros, compared to prior year's 14 million euros, driven by strong result in Airbus. The growth mainly reflected the A320neo ramp-up and premium as well as further progress on the A350 financial performance.



Consolidated revenues increased 24 percent to 12.5 billion euros from 10.1 billion euros last year, mainly reflecting the higher commercial aircraft deliveries.



Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2019 guidance. Airbus expects to deliver an increase in Adjusted EBIT of approximately 15% compared to 2018.



Airbus targets 880 to 890 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2019.



The company said it expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



