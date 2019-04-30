

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) on Tuesday reported that its first-quarter net loss widened to 342 million euros from 39 million euros in the year-ago period. Loss per share for the quarter was 0.72 euro, compared to loss of 0.08 euro a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT for the quarter was a loss of 344 million euros, compared to profit of 52 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBIT, a leading financial performance indicator of business success, was a loss of 336 million euros, compared to adjusted profit of 52 million euros last year.



The company noted that the key drivers of this earnings decline were a 202 million euros increase in fuel costs and a deterioration in unit revenues in Europe. A continued reduction of unit costs could only partially offset the decline.



However, total revenues for the quarter rose 3 percent to 7.89 billion euros from 7.64 billion euros in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, Lufthansa confirmed its outlook for higher unit revenues in the second-quarter period.



For 2019 as a whole, the Lufthansa Group still expects to report year-on-year revenue growth of a mid-single-digit percentage amount and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5 percent to 8.0 percent.



In comparison to the last guidance update, the company now forecasts capacity growth at Eurowings of 0 percent, down from the previous forecast for growth of 2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX