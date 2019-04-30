sprite-preloader
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
30.04.2019
AB Klaipedos Nafta agreed on transferring AB Klaipedos Nafta stake in the charter contract of the LNG Bunker Vessel Kairos to Nauticor Gmbh & Co.

AB Klaipedos nafta, the operator of oil products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, and the German company Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG (hereinafter - the Nauticor) have agreed on the sale of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary UAB SGD logistika 10 % stake in the charter contract of Kairos, the world's largest LNG bunker supply vessel to the Nauticor. As a consequence of this transaction, Nauticor will become sole charterer of Kairos.

The transfer shall become effective as of 30 September 2019.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594


