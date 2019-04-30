Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG real time digital technology for surgical guidance intended to secure and streamline skeletal implant placement, announced today the publication of a patent application for using its DSG sensing technology to provide real time in-situ feedback to robotic surgical guidance platforms.

The measurement of the electrical conductivity of tissues is used to prevent breaches through the bone cortex that if not detected could create dramatic surgical complications. A patent application was filed in France in October 2017 and is now being extended internationally via the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) procedure. The patent describes means to implement the DSG sensing technology to guide and enhance the safety of surgical assistance robotic platforms and is the result of the collaboration between SpineGuard and ISIR (Institut des Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique). The joined applicants are SpineGuard, Université Pierre et Marie Curie (now Sorbonne University), INSERM (Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale and CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique).

Stéphane Bette, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: "We are thrilled by the ongoing development using DSG technology to feed robots with meaningful real-time in-situ information from the tissues that no one else can provide and is radiation-free. This first patent application in robotics is the first step in the development of continuous innovations in robotics from our collaboration with the ISIR lab of Sorbonne University. IP is a crucial component of the enterprise value of SpineGuard and a key asset in our search for industry partners to implement the technology adapted to their vision and platforms."

Guillaume Morel, Professor at the Sorbonne University, adds: "It is critical that our partners can create value from the results of our collaborative efforts. That is why we contractually offered to SpineGuard to purchase the exclusive rights of exploitation in their application field for this shared IP. SpineGuard was thereby granted the assurance of the creation of valuable assets, and financial visibility, as soon as our agreement was signed. That is the basis of a serene and secured collaboration. On the technology front, this patent application is a significant first step, it entails the general principle of coupling the robotic guidance with the DSG measurement. The satisfying results we obtained very quickly enabled us to file for this first patent application and ongoing developments confirm the promises. I am confident that other patents will follow to allow SpineGuard to deploy its technology in a broader context of surgical gesture assistance by numerical and robotic means."

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary real-time digital technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 70,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

Disclaimer

