Wirecard Enables Digital Unified Commerce for Leading German Delicatessen Käfer

Wirecard manages all digital offline and online transactions for Käfer - from the stores to the home service and the online shop

Käfer AG has an annual turnover of more than 145 million euros

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has equipped the Käfer AG with modern, digital unified commerce solutions. In addition to the acceptance of digital payment methods - including Apple Pay and Google Pay - at the point of sale throughout Germany, Wirecard's scope also includes e-commerce, enabling payment acceptance in the Käfer Online Shop.

All touchpoints and business units of the Käfer AG thus benefit from a holistic solution, which significantly simplifies backend administration and accounting. By connecting to the Wirecard Financial Commerce Platform, Käfer AG can easily add new locations and services at any time.

Käfer AG is a company in the fields of gastronomy, catering, licenses and retail. The company employs over 1,400 people and generated total revenues of 145 million euros in 2018. The gastronomy and catering industry in Germany has annual revenues of 56 billion euros. While just under 50% of all transactions in this sector in Europe are contactless, in Germany the percentage lies by 20%.

"Our customers have high expectations of our service. This includes a smooth payment process and a cross-channel shopping experience. We enjoy working with Wirecard with its many years of experience in the field of digitization because the company helps long-established businesses like Käfer to modernize processes and to prepare for the future," said Dr Stephan Thewalt, Member of the Board at Käfer AG.

"The Käfer brand stands for creativity and innovation - combined with the highest product and service quality. This is also the case with Wirecard. Our solutions for digital payment transactions fit so well with Käfer because they enable the company to not only meet the requirements of customers now and in the future, but also to grow its own business with state-of-the-art technology. We are delighted to accompany Käfer on its digitalization journey," said Christian Reindl, EVP Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Käfer:

Käfer AG was founded in 1930 by Paul and Elsa Käfer as a grocery store. The headquarters of the company, which has been managed by the founders' grandson Michael Käfer since 1992, is located in Prinzregentenstraße in Munich. Thanks to its continuing success and excellent reputation, the company has become an established player in the delicatessen trade, gastronomy and party service and has expanded both within Munich and in other parts of Germany as well as internationally. Today, Käfer employs over 1,400 people in various divisions and generated sales of € 145 million in 2018. The brand stands for passion for quality, service at the highest level, creativity, exclusivity and innovation. www.feinkost-kaefer.de

