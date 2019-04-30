Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 30 April 2019 30-Apr-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 30 April 2019 Polymetal International plc Total Voting Rights as at 30 April 2019 This announcement is being made in accordance with FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 30 April 2019, Polymetal International plc's issued share capital comprised 469,506,028 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 469,506,028. The above figure of 469,506,028 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Polymetal under the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Eugenia +44 20 7887 1476 (UK) Leonid Fink Onuschenk o Viktor Pomichal Timofey Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Michael Vasiliev Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley 8000 Europe Limited Andrew Foster Marcus Jackson Richard Brown Jamil Miah Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 Charles Lesser James Stearns FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THIS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE WORDS "TARGETS", "BELIEVES", "EXPECTS", "AIMS", "INTENDS", "WILL", "MAY", "ANTICIPATES", "WOULD", "COULD" OR "SHOULD" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS OR, IN EACH CASE THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR BY DISCUSSION OF STRATEGIES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ALL INCLUDE MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS. BY THEIR NATURE, SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PRESENT AND FUTURE BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH THE COMPANY WILL OPERATE IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THERE ARE MANY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED. ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: TVR TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 8422 EQS News ID: 804853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

