

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said Tuesday that its own sourced copper production for the first quarter of 2019 declined 7 percent from the year-ago period to 320,700 tonnes.



The decrease in copper production reflects reduced integrated metal production in Australia due to severe flooding in Queensland, the impact of safety-related stoppages and smelter outages at Mopani, and Alumbrera open-cut depletion and sale of Punitaqui in the second half of 2018.



The company's own sourced nickel production for the quarter declined 10 percent to 27,100 tonnes, reflecting severe weather in Canada, which impacted the timing of deliveries to the Nikkelverk refinery, and maintenance at Koniambo.



Own sourced zinc production rose 8 percent to 262,300 tonnes, mainly reflecting the restart of the Lady Loretta mine in Australia, partly offset by lower own sourced production at Kazzinc.



Glencore's coal production increased 8 percent to 33.2 million tonnes, reflecting the contribution of the HVO and Hail Creek acquisitions and a recovery from Prodeco, following mine plan optimisation and development undertaken last year. These were partly offset by the sale of Tahmoor in April 2018.



Looking ahead to 2019, Glencore forecast its copper production to be 1.46 million tonnes, plus or minus 30 thousand tonnes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX