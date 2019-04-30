

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter total sales grew 7.8 percent to 1.95 billion euros from last year's 1.81 billion euros.



Group sales went up 6 percent in organic terms.



Consumer sales in the quarter grew 8.1 percent to 1.60 billion euros from last year's 1.48 billion euros. Organic consumer sales growth was 6.8 percent. NIVEA sales growth was 4.9 percent, Derma business unit growth rate was 4.7 percent, and Healthcare business growth was 7 percent. The La Prairie brand recorded sales growth of 28.7 percent.



tesa sales growth was 6.3 percent on a reported basis and 2.2 percent organically.



In the quarter, Europe sales increased 4.4 percent, Americas sales grew 8.3 percent and sales in Africa/Asia/Australia went up 13.2 percent.



Further, the company confirmed its guidance for 2019.



Beiersdorf anticipates Group sales growth to be around 3-5 percent on an organic basis, and consolidated operating EBIT margin to be around 14.5 percent based on ongoing operations.



In the Consumer Business Segment, the company expects sales growth to outperform the market at 3-5 percent in the financial year 2019 and operating EBIT margin of 14.0-14.5 percent.



In the tesa Business Segment, sales growth of 3-4 percent is expected. tesa anticipates a slight year-on-year decline in the operating EBIT margin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX