

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday despite the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting their highest intraday levels ever overnight.



Asian markets are trading mixed as China's manufacturing data disappointed investors, with both official and private surveys pointing to slower growth this month. Weak services sector data also added to economic uncertainty.



Gold prices rose as the dollar edged down against the yen ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and the release of U.S. data on home prices, consumer confidence and pending home sales.



In U.S earnings news, Google parent Alphabet, Tenet Healthcare and Western Digital announced their earnings after the close of Monday's trading while General Electric, General Motors, McDonald's, Merck and Pfizer are due to report their results before the start of trading later today.



Oil prices continued to fall following the Trump-induced sell-off on Friday.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher after the release of strong consumer spending data.



The Dow inched up marginally, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.



European markets ended mostly higher on Monday despite weak Eurozone economic sentiment data and continued uncertainty over Spain's political future.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.1 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose around 0.2 percent.



