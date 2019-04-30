Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-04-30 08:48 CEST -- To ensure orderly and fair trading, Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 30, 2019 to suspend trading in Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) during the corporate event period starting from April 30, 2019 until May 6, 2019. Notice on trading resumption will follow after separate decision of Nasdaq Tallinn. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.