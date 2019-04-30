Mapp to Acquire Webtrekk, Bringing Advanced Analytics and Customer Intelligence Capabilities to Mapp Cloud

SAN DIEGO and BERLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, a leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Webtrekk, the German leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence software.

Webtrekk's expertise in analytics, customer intelligence, dashboards, machine learning, and AI perfectly complements Mapp's digital marketing platform, Mapp Cloud. The combination of Mapp's deep customer acquisition and engagement capabilities with Webtrekk's customer intelligence will create a next-generation digital marketing platform capable of delivering end-to-end customer experiences powered by advanced analytics and personalization. The integrated platform will enable marketers to pool customer data centrally, analyze customer behavior with machine learning, and engage customers with the right content across all channels.

"Mapp has mastered customer acquisition and engagement, and we introduced unified customer data with the release of our customer data platform in 2018," said Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp. "In order for marketers to truly transform data into insights, and insights into action, they need to leverage strong customer intelligence, machine learning, and artificial intelligence capabilities. We are excited to welcome Webtrekk into the Mapp family, and we believe that Webtrekk completes our vision for how marketers can effectively bridge that gap."

"We are delighted that Webtrekk will become a key component of Mapp Cloud. Pairing our customer intelligence and analytics with Mapp's marketing execution through an integrated platform empowers marketers to deliver a more personalized experience to their customers," says Christian Sauer, founder of Webtrekk. "Retaining our strategic focus on first-party data has always been paramount to Webtrekk's mission. With ISO-accredited data centers in Germany and a customer acquisition solution driven by first-party data, Mapp is the perfect partner for us."

Mapp and Webtrekk will consolidate their offerings into one fully-integrated product, leveraging their respective technological strengths to provide immediate enhancements to customers of both companies:

Mapp's customers will benefit from Webtrekk-powered cross-channel campaign reporting and AI-enabled marketing intelligence and scoring. They will also gain access to the full Webtrekk?Customer Analytics suite including?personalized product recommendations, customer intelligence dashboards, and web?behavior?re-targeting.

Webtrekk's customers will benefit from Mapp Cloud's marketing automation capabilities, enabling cross-channel campaigns including through email and SMS. They will also gain the ability to utilize real-time behavioral data to initiate personalized mobile push and in-app messages.

The integrated platform will provide a powerful alternative to the enterprise marketing clouds, which over-charge, over-promise, and under-deliver. With the new Mapp Cloud powered by Webtrekk, companies can free up their marketers and data analysts to focus on what matters most.

Recognizing Webtrekk's strong brand in the German market, Mapp will maintain the company's Berlin headquarters to strengthen its commitment to, and presence in, the region.

Closing of the transaction, which is subject to applicable regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2019.

About Mapp

Mapp helps companies break away from the pack - without breaking the bank. Mapp Cloud is a badass digital marketing platform that combines customer acquisition and engagement into one simple platform, with built-in, cross-channel capabilities. Underlying Mapp Cloud is Mapp's native customer data platform (CDP) that enables campaigns to draw from real-time, unified customer data, so marketers can be one step ahead of their customer. Mapp also offers an email marketing platform, Mapp Empower, designed for digital agencies.

Mapp is headquartered in San Diego with global offices in eight countries. They help more than 3,000 companies market smarter and achieve maximum return from their digital marketing efforts. Mapp customers include Puma, Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group. Learn more at www.mapp.com.

About Webtrekk

Webtrekk is one of the market-leading customer intelligence platforms in Europe, allowing companies to connect, analyze and activate user and marketing data across all devices. Their proven first-party data solutions help customers reach maximum data depth. Webtrekk guarantees the highest data protection standards, is TÜV certified, and stores its data on servers in the European Union. Its headquarters are located in Berlin, with additional offices in Italy and Spain. Webtrekk is trusted by more than 400 customers including FlixBus, Porsche Holding, ING, and MyToys. Learn more at www.webtrekk.com.

Press contacts:

PR Agency: schoesslers GmbH

Johanna Czorny

+49 30 555 73 05 12 | +49 151 12 17 26 13

johanna.czorny@schoesslers.com

www.schoesslers.com

Webtrekk GmbH

Harald Oberhofer

+49 30 755 415 120

harald.oberhofer@webtrekk.com

www.webtrekk.com

Mapp Digital US

Christine Paulson

+1 415-705-9250

christine.paulson@mapp.com

www.mapp.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/429224/Mapp_Digital_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879399/webtrekk_mapp_new_logo_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879400/Steve_Warren_photo_1__1___2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879398/Christian_Sauer_Founder_Webtrekk.jpg