Queros Capital Partners Plc - Additional placing £30,000 Bonds

30 April 2019

GB00BV9G0J47

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Additional placing £30,000 Bonds

Queros Capital Partners Plc (NEX: QCP), is pleased to announce that it has raised an additional £30,000 subject to admission to NEX Exchange Growth Market, 8% Unsecured Bonds due 2025, of £1 per unit nominal value (the "Placing Price") to raise gross proceeds of £30,000.

The proceeds of the placing will be used to provide Bridging Finance to businesses operating in the UK, while the Company builds capital for the purchase of Social Housing Projects.

The net proceeds to be received by the Company are £29,700.

The £30,000 New Bonds will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market under the ticker symbol QCP on 30 April 2019.

Following the Placing, the issued Bonds of the Company will increase to 4,703,000 Bonds at par value £1. This figure may be used by Bondholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the bond capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Queros Capital Partners Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1 - 3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

England

WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: