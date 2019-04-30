Hazeltree Fund Services: Hazeltree Securities Finance Version 7 Empowers Market Participants with Comprehensive Data and Workflows to Reduce Cost and Minimize Risk

New Release Integrates OneClick Securities Transfer to Improve Operational Efficiencies

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today announced the release of Hazeltree Securities Finance Version 7, a comprehensive portfolio finance solution integrated with new market color, benchmark and intra-day rates, and utilization trends. Hazeltree Securities Finance Version 7 enables hedge funds, asset managers and beneficial owners to identify and monitor treasury market inefficiencies and opportunities, obtain demonstrable best-execution financing rates, attribute and record financing accruals on a portfolio or strategy basis, and efficiently transfer securities with OneClick between prime brokers, custodians and banks.



Using Hazeltree Securities Finance Version 7, industry participants benefit from insight offered by Hazeltree's leading market data partners, including daily and intra-day market rates and prices as well as intra-day activity displaying recalls and new borrows. Hazeltree provides trends on over 44,000 global securities, and 20,000 underlying lending funds with availability in excess of $15 trillion and over $2.5 trillion in outstanding transactions, alongside five years of historical data. All data points are tightly integrated and arranged in a single view to enhance overall transparency and rate discovery, resulting in improved investment decisions.

"Traders, portfolio managers and portfolio finance experts need to know securities finance trends as well as have the best available market color including important intra-day updates," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. "Hazeltree Securities Finance Version 7 gives users a more complete, timely picture of activities in the securities finance market to improve their ability to monitor, obtain and demonstrate best-execution."

Hazeltree Securities Finance Version 7 offers full visibility of the global securities lending market to benchmark performance, efficiently execute, and optimize returns in one centralized solution. The key benefits include:

Identify opportunities and extract value

Access and research historical trends on over 5 years of data

Create watch lists and alerts

Locate securities in real-time within prime broker relationships

Monitor securities finance fees, at a tax lot level, across prime brokers

Re-rate positions and track updates across portfolios

Optimize borrow costs based on client-specific parameters, automatically notifying users of potential market inefficiencies and opportunities

Transfer securities with OneClick executions between prime brokers

Hazeltree will demonstrate the real performance benefits of running an optimized securities finance function at the Finadium Investors in Securities Lending Conference (FISL NYC 2019) in New York on May 2 and 3, 2019.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamlined operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com .

