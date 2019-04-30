

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) said it expects further progress in 2019, albeit slightly below expectations. Some improvement in the demand environment and further cost efficiencies in-train are expected to result in a stronger second half performance.



In its trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2019, the company said it remains focused on delivering its plans to integrate the Talc business, transform Coatings and grow Personal Care. Integration of the Talc business remains on track for completion by October 2019.



