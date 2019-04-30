Acando AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Acando AB (publ). Short name: ACAN B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000105116 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 000981 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be May 14, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB