Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") applied for a permanent manufacturing, distribution and a transportation license this week with the city of Adelanto, CA.

"Our immediate focus is to be able to have our city and state licenses in place in Adelanto as soon as possible. Subsequent to the GoodFellas acquisition we will be able to prepare and package the Daily Cannabis Brand pre-rolls at the facility and then deliver the products to the dispensaries without the need to bring in a third party," stated Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

"And as previously stated, the Daily Cannabis Brand has trended in percentage of sales increase since it began selling in the summer of 2018, and our goal is to provide not only the Daily Cannabis Brand with the necessary resources to continue and grow, but to use the Adelanto facility as the first TransCanna satellite distribution network facility throughout the state in an effort to provide reliability, consistency and quality to the dispensaries, and just as importantly scale TransCanna's ecosystem as expeditiously as possible."

The Company will provide an update later in the week as it relates to the licensing process for its 196,000 square foot facility in Modesto, CA.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

