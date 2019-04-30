

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) on Tuesday reported a decline in production in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the year-ago period, but affirmed its production and cost targets for fiscal 2019.



In the first quarter of 2019, the company delivered attributable production result of 9.83 million silver equivalent ounces, or 121,367 gold equivalent ounces. The production results reflect a strong contribution from Inmaculada and increased first-quarter output from Pallancata.



This compared to attributable production of 10.3 million silver equivalent ounces, or 126,590 gold equivalent ounces in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to meet its stated production and cost targets for 2019.



The company said it is on track to deliver its overall 2019 production target of 457,000 gold equivalent ounces, or 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



The company also said that its all-in sustaining costs for 2019 are on track to meet its guidance of $960 to $1,000 per gold equivalent ounce, or $11.8 to $12.3 per silver equivalent ounce.



