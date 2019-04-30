FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Announces Expansion Of Its Cell Culture Process Development Labs And The Creation Of A New BioCampus As Part Of Expansion To Its Billingham, United Kingdom Site

The BioCampus will be partly supported by the Tees Valley Combined Authority

BILLINGHAM, England, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a leading global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced an expansion to its United Kingdom location through the creation of a new BioCampus. This expansion will be partly supported by the Tess Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) through a grant funding up to £3.625M. These funds will help to kick start the first stage of the BioCampus while at the same time enabling subsequent phases of investment and development planned by FDB. The total cost of the BioCampus project is estimated to be £12.6M.

The initial phase of this project will involve a new purpose built facility. This will consist of approximately 42,000 square feet of space and will house circa 250 of FDB's existing staff and the addition of approximately 50 new high value jobs. It is expected that the new jobs will be filled within the span of two years. This announcement is the latest on a series of investments made by FUJIFILM Corporation to grow FDB and the CDMO business.

This latest investment is part of a major strategic growth plan. In September 2017 FDB announced the opening of the 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art cell culture Process Development Laboratories in Wilton Centre, Teesside. In January 2019, the Wilton Laboratories were further expanded with the addition of 7,000 square feet of laboratory space increasing FDB's cell culture process development capacity. The new space will also support dedicated process characterization activities.

"We continue to focus our growth here in the North East of England," said Paul Found, chief operating officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in the United Kingdom. "We are proud of the part FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is playing in growing the North East's biotechnology industry and being a player in the creation of highly specialised jobs."

Under its bio CDMO business newly established in March 2017, Fujifilm seeks to maintain an aggressive capital investment strategy in combination with the development of highly efficient and highly productive technologies. The company also seeks to contribute to the further advancement of the pharmaceutical industry through the stable supply of high quality pharmaceutical products.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Billingham and Redcar, UK, RTP, North Carolina and College Station, Texas. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over twenty five years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway microbial and Apollo cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

