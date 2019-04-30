The "Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.

DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others.

DIY home improvement tools for maintenance and repair work involve lower long-term cost than outsourcing of the work. Therefore, the increasing demand for DIY home improvement tools is a major Market drivers for the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe.

Growth of residential real estate industry

The growth of the real estate industry in Europe has led to an increase in the construction of residential buildings and societies. Residential construction across the world is increasing in tandem with the rising population. The demand for DIY home improvement products, which are used to carry out home improvement operations while saving costs.

Complexities in using DIY home improvement tools

Low expertise in operating DIY home improvement tools and lack of different varieties in DIY projects affect the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

ADEO

BAUHAUS

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

K-GROUP

Kingfisher PLC



Travis Perkins

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Lumber and landscape management Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Decor and indoor garden Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Kitchen Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Painting and wallpaper Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Tools and hardware Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Building materials Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Lighting Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Plumbing materials and equipment Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Flooring, repair, and replacement Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical work Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2018-2023

France Market size and forecast 2018-2023

UK Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Italy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of Europe (ROE) Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 10: TRENDS

Technological advances in DIY home improvement projects tools

Advent of cordless DIY power tools

Growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in Europe

Other prominent trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

