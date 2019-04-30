The "Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.
DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others.
DIY home improvement tools for maintenance and repair work involve lower long-term cost than outsourcing of the work. Therefore, the increasing demand for DIY home improvement tools is a major Market drivers for the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe.
Growth of residential real estate industry
The growth of the real estate industry in Europe has led to an increase in the construction of residential buildings and societies. Residential construction across the world is increasing in tandem with the rising population. The demand for DIY home improvement products, which are used to carry out home improvement operations while saving costs.
Complexities in using DIY home improvement tools
Low expertise in operating DIY home improvement tools and lack of different varieties in DIY projects affect the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- ADEO
- BAUHAUS
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
- K-GROUP
- Kingfisher PLC
- Travis Perkins
