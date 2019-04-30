

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback slipped to near a 3-week low of 111.34 against the yen, off an early high of 111.69.



The greenback declined to 6-day lows of 1.0183 against the franc, 1.1195 against the euro and 1.2952 against the pound, from its early highs of 1.0199, 1.1176 and 1.2924, respectively.



If the greenback slides further, it may find support around 109.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the franc, 1.13 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX