Leading global marketplace Concierge Auctions is to sell Villa Torres, a mansion dating from 1912 and designed by one of Barcelona's most renowned modernist architects, Jeroni Granell i Manresa (1867-1931), best known for his designs for the stained glass windows of Barcelona's Palau de la Música Catalana. The estate, one of the largest private plots in the region, was initially listed at €12.5million and will sell at or above €4.5million on 6 June. Bidding will open on 4 June.

Built to the globally celebrated modernist style for which Barcelona is known, Villa Torres offers 8,234 square feet (765 square metres) of living space, including eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Arranged over four floors, the property includes bright and spacious reception rooms, cinema room, spa, gym, watch tower, wine cellar, internal lift and a number of terraces with stunning views over Barcelona and the Mediterranean sea. The historic property is set within a 10 acre (4 hectare plot), including an infinity pool. It has been recently restored with all modern amenities, but still benefits from period features including an original façade and tiling, vaulted ceilings, hydraulic tiled floors and stained glass windows.

The property is situated in the affluent Sarrià neighbourhood, just 5km from the city centre of Barcelona. The area is well-known for its period architecture and natural springs and sits adjacent to the Collserola Park, the largest metropolitan park in the world 22 times the size of New York City's Central Park. Barcelona-El Prat Airport can be reached in 20 minutes by car.

Charlie Smith, European Advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "Villa Torres is one of the finest residences in Barcelona. As one of a select number of homes designed by Jeroni Granell i Manresa, the property offers timeless appeal and a unique history. Beautifully restored and offering modern comforts, it is a highly liveable property, ideal as a family home or seasonal residence."

