EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 APRIL 2019 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: EAB GROUP PLC ON 2 MAY 2019 The shares of EAB Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on May 2, 2019. The B-shares of EAB Group Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Finland on April 30, 2019.* Basic information on EAB Group Plc as of May 2, 2019: Trading code: EAB Issuer code: EAB ISIN-code: FI4000157441 LEI code: 743700B4GXTH5JBZ6318 Orderbook id: 114441 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 13 843 272 Listing date on the Official List: 2 May 2019 Industry: 8000 Financials ICB Supersector: 8700 Financial services Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Daniel Pasternack Address: Kluuvikatu 3 FI-00100 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: 0201 558 610 Internet: www.eabgroup.fi/elite-alfred-berg *) The unlisted A-shares and listed B-shares of the company will be combined. The change was entered into the trade register on 30 April 2019. The new trading code is EAB. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 30.4.2019 OSAKKEET EAB GROUP OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 2.5.2019 EAB Group Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle keskiviikkona 2.5.2019. EAB Group Oyj:n B-sarjan osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikalla 30.4.2019.* EAB Group Oyj:n perustiedot 2.5.2019: Kaupankäyntitunnus: EAB Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: EAB ISIN-koodi: FI4000157441 LEI-tunnus: 743700B4GXTH5JBZ6318 id: 114441 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 13 843 272 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 2.5.2019 Toimiala: 8000 Rahoitus ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 8700 Rahoituspalvelut Markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Daniel Pasternack Osoite: Kluuvikatu 3 00100 Helsinki Puhelin: 0201 558 610 Internet: www.eabgroup.fi *) Yhtiön listaamattomat A-sarjan osakkeet ja listatut B-sarjan osakkeet yhdistellään. Yhdistely on merkitty kaupparekisteriin 30.4.2019. Yhtiön osakkeen uusi kaupankäyntitunnus on EAB. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260