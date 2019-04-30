Syntellix AG - Internationally Renowned Scientist States - Magnesium Will be the New Gold Standard

- Internationally renowned expert describes Magnesium as 'New Gold Standard' for orthopaedic and trauma surgery

- Trendsetting presentation at major congress in Surakarta/Java

- By today, Syntellix is the only medtech company in the world that can offer and supply Magnesium based bioabsorbable implants for the use in orthopaedic and trauma surgery with CE Approval and successful product registrations in many other countries including high-tech regimes such as Australia, Israel and Singapore as well as high-population/growth countries such as Mexico, Indonesia and Vietnam

- Professor Gowreeson Thevendran, Raffles Hospital/Singapore: "In 5 years that I work with these implants, I have not seen any adverse effects in patients. They are as good as titanium, but have many advantages."

HANNOVER, Germany, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the 67th CONTINUING ORTHOPAEDIC EDUCATION (COE) CONGRESS OF THE INDONESIAN ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATION that took place from 24 April 2019 to 27 April 2019 at Solo City (Surakarta) / Java, internationally renowned scientist and orthopaedic surgeon Professor Gowreeson Thevendran from Singapore, based on his excellent experience over several years with Syntellix' MAGNEZIX bioabsorbable implants, has described Magnesium as the 'New Gold Standard' for orthopaedic and trauma surgery. In his widely recognized trendsetting presentation in front of more than 100 experts from the entire region, Professor Thevendran highlighted that in his clear experience, these highly innovative Magnesium-based implants have no disadvantages, but many advantages compared with conventional implants made from Titanium. These numerous advantages by far exceed the key differentiator of bioabsorbability, which renders obsolete a second surgery for implant removal in case of use of Magnesium-based implants, thus eliminating the corresponding infection, anaesthesia, and refracture risks.

Professor Thevendran, who has succesfully used Syntellix' MAGNEZIX implants over several years in various leading Singaporean hospitals (Tan Tock Seng, Mount Elizabeth Novena, and Raffles Hospital), explained to the expert audience: "In 5 years that I have worked with these implants, I have not seen any adverse effects in patients. They are as good as titanium, but have many advantages." In the following discussion with congress participants, Professor Thevendran concluded: "I genuinely believe that Magnesium will be the Gold Standard."

About Syntellix:

Syntellix is an internationally operating medical technology company with headquarters in Hannover, Germany, that is undergoing dynamic organic growth. The company specialises in the research and development and marketing and sales of highly innovative transformable metallic implants. Products made from the company's patented MAGNEZIX are unique. In a widely acclaimed publication, they were evaluated as being superior clinically to titanium implants commonly used. MAGNEZIX implants degrade and are bioabsorbed in the body and are transformed into the body's own bone tissue, and in doing so offer an ideal combination of stability, elasticity and bioabsorbability.

Syntellix is the world's market and technology leader in the field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants and has already been honoured with numerous important awards and prizes. In Germany, these include the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award 2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, the STEP Award 2017 and the Innovator of the Year 2017 award; internationally, the implants were a winner in the Product of the Year category of the Sustainability Award 2018 program.

