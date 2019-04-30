UK Mortgages Ltd - Refinancing Malt Hill No.1

UK Mortgages Ltd: Refinancing of Malt Hill No.1

30 April 2019

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Refinancing of Malt Hill No.1

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited ("UKML") and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TwentyFour") are pleased to announce that notice has been given to exercise the Portfolio Option on the loans underlying the Malt Hill No.1 plc securitisation.

This will lead to the redemption of the securitisation on its next Interest Payment Date in May allowing the refinancing of the portfolio. The exact terms of that refinancing are still being finalised and further details will be made available once they are completed.

Nevertheless, as the pool size has reduced since acquisition from approximately £310m to around £200m this refinancing will allow the Fund to re-lever the portfolio, thereby increasing returns for the Fund on the remaining loans whilst simultaneously releasing capital for further investment.

