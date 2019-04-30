Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software Selected by the Market-Leading BPO, The Connection

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software for innovative companies, selected by The Connection, premier BPO for Fortune 500 companies

SAN BRUNO, California, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern "makes The Connection" by transitioning The Connection, market leading BPO from outdated on-premises-based technology to the cloud to benefit from instant innovation, reliable uptime, flexibility, and scalability. The Connection has been in the CX space for over 36 years and its client list includes everything from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses. The company provides a wide range of CX services and primarily focuses on call center outsourcing.

The Connection needed to move from the current legacy system to a more robust CX platform. They wanted to provide customers a full suite of omnichannel solutions, including SMS/text, web chat, and a self-service IVR. "We were extremely entrenched in the [old] technology," said Ken Unruh, CTO of The Connection. He added, "But we needed to get into something that was more flexible and scalable." So, after 20 years with its legacy provider, the search was on to find a new CX platform provider.

Effortless and Personal Customer Service with Bright Pattern Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center

Bright Pattern's flexible platform and ability to leverage open APIs allows The Connection to do what it does best-be a large-scale BPO provider but continue to act as a boutique CX shop. "It's been a great fit…both with the business relationship and operationally, plus our culture as well," confirmed Unruh.

The Connection has even more flexibility to leverage tools like speech analysis and AI, plus newer channels like SMS and web chat. The Connection has also implemented a self-service IVR, resulting in an 80% call deflection rate. Additionally, with Bright Pattern's streamlined UI, the company has seen big improvements in key metrics, like reduction in Average Handle Time (AHT) by 20 to 30 seconds.

"We really feel like Bright Pattern is helping us be successful. After evaluating the CX landscape, other competitors could not function like Bright Pattern," declared Unruh.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About The Connection

The Connection is a business process outsourcer (BPO) offering a multitude of operational and consulting services for contact center services. The large-scale BPO and customer care provider has been in the CX space for over 36 years and its client list includes everything from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses. The company provides a wide range of CX services and primarily focuses on call center outsourcing. The Connection focuses on a tailored approach with customer-specific goals at the forefront.

