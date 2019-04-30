The volume of U.S. electricity generated by renewable energy is set to surpass the level sourced from coal for the first time this month and the trend is expected to continue in May, according to Department of Energy data.From pv magazine USA. King Coal appears to be dying, and this month will see a new U.S. milestone in the decline of what was the largest source of electricity generation during the 20th century and the early years of the 21st. According to a study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), which examined figures from the U.S. Department of Energy's ...

