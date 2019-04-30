

- BARCLAYS CUTS JUST GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 113 (149) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS RDI REIT TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 140 (190) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 6800 (6900) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS RIGHTMOVE TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 550 (530) PENCE - EXANE BNP CUTS HAYS TO 'NEUTRAL' ('OUTPERFORM') - TARGET 165 (180) PENCE - JEFFERIES INITIATES INCHCAPE WITH 'BUY' - TARGET 845 PENCE



