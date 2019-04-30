Brian Ellison, the New Horse Racing Expert at HorseRacing.co.uk

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HorseRacing.co.uk are extremely excited to announce that the esteemed Brian Ellison has been appointed as their horse racing expert. Previously a National Hunt jockey of 20 years and with nearly 30 years' experience as a leading UK racehorse trainer, Brian is extremely well respected within the industry.

His ambitious character and sheer motivation have led to over 1,000 winners and a stable of 100-plus string of racehorses.

HorseRacing.co.uk have condensed Brian's impressive career into a timeline to give readers an insight into how it all started and where he's at now.

His career kicked off at the age of 15 and within two years he had taken out a conditional jockey's license. 20 years later, Brian attained his trainer's license, which highlights a significant milestone in his career. He assisted the likes of Don Eddy and Nigel Tinkler during this time. In 2000, Brian bought his stables in Yorkshire, home to over 100 horses. Brian's horses and riders won numerous awards. By 2015, Brian was the first international trainer to compete in the Perth Cup (Group 2), where one of his horses finished second. Brian's list of astonishing achievements goes on.

Other key milestones and achievements to mention:

Jan 2011 , Marsh Warbler won the Coral Future Champions Finale Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) at Chepstow

, Marsh Warbler won the Coral Future Champions Finale Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) at Chepstow Aug 2011 , Moyenne Corniche won the Betfred Ebor at York Racecourse

, Moyenne Corniche won the Betfred Ebor at York Racecourse Brian's stables welcomed Top Notch Tonto in 2013

Top Notch Tonto won a Group 3 at Haydock as well as a Listed event at Redcar

Top Notch Tonto came second place in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Group 1) at Royal Ascot

Bay Story finished second in the Perth Cup (Group 2)

Brian has travelled horses to run in; Caulfield Cup, the Melbourne Cup in Australia , and the Dubai World Cup Carnival

