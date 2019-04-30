Groupe PSA presents a preview of the electrified versions of Peugeot Boxer Electric and Citroën Jumper Electric at the Birmingham Commercial Vehicle Show (from 30 April to 2 May).

Leader in the LCV 1 segment in Europe with 24.7% market share in 2018, Groupe PSA reaffirms its ambition to offer 100% of its range with an electrified version, both in PC 2 and in LCV.

As of September 1, 2019, Groupe PSA has all the assets to successfully complete the new Euro 6 standard with WLTP3 applicable to LCVs.

Regulatory News:

Philippe Narbeburu, Senior Vice-President, Light Commercial Vehicles Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) Business Unit: "In line with our 'Push to Pass' strategic plan, we are continuing to electrify our entire range. This new offer is a major competitive advantage for our brands in a very competitive LCV segment. This is an opportunity to strengthen our leadership in Europe by meeting the new needs of zero-emission driving without giving up the useful services related to the demanding uses of our professional customers."

The Peugeot Boxer Electric and Citroën Relay Electric large vans will be offered with two levels of autonomy depending on the version: 141 miles4 on NEDC cycle for the length L1 and L2, and 169 miles on NEDC cycle for the lengths L3 and L4. After production at the Sevel factory in Val di Sangro (Atessa, Italy), the vehicles will be electrified and homologated by the BD AUTO partner.

In the medium van segment, Peugeot Expert and Traveller, Citroën Dispatch and SpaceTourer, Vauxhall Vivaro and Vivaro Life, will all offer an electrified version in 2020.

In the C-van segment, Partner Electric and Berlingo Electric have already existed since 1998. The new generation of these vans for Peugeot, Citroën and Vauxhall will be available with an electrified version by 2021.

As of 1st September this year, thanks to sound technological choices made in anticipation of the regulations (SCR Selective Catalytic Reduction and GPF Gasoline Particulate Filter), Groupe PSA's LCV range (both standard vehicles and converted vehicles) have all the assets to successfully complete this new step to Euro 6 standard with WLTP test procedure reflecting more realistic fuel consumption in real use.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PEUGEOT, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

1 Light Commercial Vehicle

2 Passenger Car

3 Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure

4 225 km for L1 and L2, and 270 km L3 and L4. These figures are subject to homologation and will vary according to topography, payload, drive style and weather conditions

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005466/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Karine Douet

+33 6 61 64 03 83

karine.douet@mpsa.com