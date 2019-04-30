Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Group has published its 2018 Annual Report prepared in accordance with FCA disclosure rules 30-Apr-2019 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB Group has published its 2018 Annual Report prepared in accordance with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) disclosure rules. The document can be viewed or downloaded at VTB Group's website: https://www.vtb.com/akcionery-i-investory/raskrytie-informacii/godovoj-i-soc ialnyj-otchet/ [1] A copy of the document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: http://quicktake.morningstar.com/stocknet/secdocuments.aspx'symbol=vtbr&coun try=gbr&GDLTab=Financials [2] Attachment Document title: VTB Group 2018 Annual Report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WDVPLSUVCX [3] ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 8432 EQS News ID: 805327 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d6394df892147242c1810a3d026c285b&application_id=805327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e40d881f5e63bd5290d2b070b5d61b0&application_id=805327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1301f8c0ae2fa115011c9a2f92b1ed4b&application_id=805327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 30, 2019 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)