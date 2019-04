Elbit Medical Technologies' two portfolio investments continue to advance on multiple fronts. InSightec recently completed its compatibility project with Siemens MR scanners and its ExAblate Neuro units, which lends the opportunity to expand its presence in the global MR market. According to Gamida Cell, its cash balance should fund its operations through the top-line readout of its Phase III study of NiCord, which is expected in H120.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...