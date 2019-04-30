Clinical Trial Management System Market to Exceed US$3.2 Billion by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of statistical information presented by Transparency Market Research, the global clinical trial management system market is expected to advance at a growth rate of healthy 13% CAGR. If the market rises at this rate, the valuation of the global clinical trial management system market will reach US$3.2 bn by the end of 2025.

In terms of mode of delivery, demand for cloud-based management systems is highest as compared to the other two segments. The web-based segment stands at the second position followed by on-premises systems in the clinical trial management system market. Based on components, the demand is high for software components due to the low cost of installation and high sales of software products.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=544

With respect to geography, North America held maximum share in 2016 and is likely to maintain its position in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributed to the presence of leading product vendors and availability of clinical trial management system products. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a substantial share in the global clinical trial management system market.

Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases to Spur Use of Clinical Trial Management Systems

Increasing efforts and larger investments in research and development activities are the key reasons for augmenting growth in the global clinical trial management system market. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies have shown huge interest and are widely using clinical trial management systems. Moreover, the growing partnership between CROs and biopharma companies is also projected to accelerate growth in the clinical trial management system market.

Request a Sample of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=544

Significant rise in government funding and grants to support clinical trials and a large number of service providers and healthcare end-users have further augmented the demand in the global clinical trial management system market. Another crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market is the growing incidence of chronic diseases that have boosted the demand for effective documentation and data management within medical institutions.

Lack of Skilled Professionals Might Restrict Growth of Clinical Trial Management System

Strict rules and regulations while registering patients for these clinical trials might restrict growth in the global clinical trial management system market. Limited knowledge among people regarding the use and availability of this system especially in developing regions is also projected to hamper growth in this market. Moreover, a lack of skilled professionals and budget constraints are few other factors hampering the growth of the clinical trial management system market.

Request For Discount On This Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=544

Despite these restraints, growing opportunities due to the rising demand for mobile computing and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) could help in overcoming these restraints. Significant rise in clinical trials and increasing outsourcing of clinical trials by players in Asian countries might grow the clinical trial management system market in Asia Pacific.

Players operating in the global clinical trial management system market are focusing on various organic and inorganic strategies to expand their product portfolio. This will help the market to grow at a substantial rate and it will strengthen their position of the players involved in these activities. Competition among the players is also rising at a rapid rate, as each one of them wants to hold a larger share and get a competitive against each other. Moreover, leading players are heavily investing in mergers and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to extend their presence in different geographies. To name some of the key players operating in the global clinical trial management system market are IBM Corp., DATATRAK Int., Microsoft, Cinven, Apple Inc., Forte Research Systems, Inc., Veeva Systems, and MedNet Solutions, Inc.

Request For Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=544

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Clinical Trial Management System Market (Mode of Delivery - On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based; Component- Software, Hardware, Services; Type - Enterprise-based, Site-based; End use - Pharmaceutical Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Health Care Providers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025".

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rheumatic-fever-treatment-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rheumatic-fever-treatment-market.html Gastric Cancer Testing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gastric-cancer-testing-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gastric-cancer-testing-market.html Cardiac Arrest Therapeutics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiac-arrest-therapeutics-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiac-arrest-therapeutics-market.html Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/liver-cancer-diagnostics-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg