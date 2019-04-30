Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2018 Annual Report 30-Apr-2019 / 12:39 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2018 Annual Report Limassol, Cyprus - 30 April 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) (the Group), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, today announces the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018. A copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1] The Annual Report is available on the Group's website [2]. For enquiries: Darya Ermolina Larisa Chernysheva Head of PR IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) media@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [3] About the Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 11.8%. The 2018 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 27.1 bn (a record high year net income in the Group's history), ROE grew to 74.7%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives. In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). Attachment Document title: TCSGH Annual Report 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SQRRPDQUWH [4] ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 8433 EQS News ID: 805345 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58c92b4a622801eed10dbccfbff51f2c&application_id=805345&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55fdbdcbf57926527b27486bf447c3e2&application_id=805345&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6a9431ba7b25ee3aec7b6e1382457998&application_id=805345&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

