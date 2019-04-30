

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $119 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $108 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $2.03 billion from $2.30 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $108 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.



