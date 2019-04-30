Results based on 2018 French IT Outsourcing Study by Whitelane Research

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company ranked number one in overall customer satisfaction in the French IT outsourcing study conducted by Whitelane Research. This is the second consecutive year for LTI to be at the top of this research in France. The French study is part of Whitelane's annual extensive IT outsourcing survey with more than 145 participants from the top IT spending organisations in France. Whitelane evaluated over 500 unique IT outsourcing relationships with 26 different IT service providers.

The study compared leading service providers on eight performance indicators viz. Service delivery, Account management, Proactivity, Price level, Contractual flexibility, Innovation, Transformation, Business understanding. Based on client ratings, LTI scored an impressive average of 80% satisfaction. Whitelane's IT Outsourcing study was conducted with senior-level executives that have an influence on corporate IT strategy and IT sourcing decisions. Both organizations with large IT budgets as well as organizations that have outsourced a significant amount of their IT processes, receive an invitation to participate in the research.

Chris Connors, Vice President and Country Head France, LTI said, "Customer centricity is at the core of our strategy and this research is important because the evaluation and rank is based on the opinion of our customers. We will continue to invest in France and Europe, strengthening our offerings that amplify outcomes for our customers."

Jef Loos, Head Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research said, "The findings of this research are based on the data received in the market study from the respondents surveyed. The fact that LTI has stayed at the top of the list shows the deep commitment that the company has for its customers in the region."

LTI partners with some of the largest enterprises in France and Europe, across sectors. The company's Innovation Center at its office in Paris enables customers to experience the impact of technologies before making a commitment. In February 2019, the company acquired Hamburg, Germany based NIELSEN+PARTNER (N+P), enhancing it's footprint in Europe.

