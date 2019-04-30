sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

107,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0NEQZ ISIN: IE00B6330302 Ticker-Symbol: 2IS 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,83
110,83
13:52
110,00
111,00
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC107,000,00 %