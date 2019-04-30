

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $199.9 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $120.4 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $218.6 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $3.58 billion from $3.38 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $218.6 Mln. vs. $177.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.35



