

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $522 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $533 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $5.31 billion from $5.25 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $533 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q1): $5.31 Bln vs. $5.25 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX