London, April 30
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 29-April-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|185.46p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|185.96p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 29-April-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|71.91p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|72.10p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.99m
|Borrowing Level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
